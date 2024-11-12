GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $2.23 Million Stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,773 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 569,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 27.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 529,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 114,008 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 302,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,250,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $803.61 million, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $325.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.97 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Bradford Richmond acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,007. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJRI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BJRI

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.