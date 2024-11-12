GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 19,095 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,095 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Coupang were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 438.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Coupang by 63.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Coupang by 330.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Coupang by 308.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 438.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPNG. CLSA upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Coupang from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

Coupang Stock Performance

NYSE CPNG opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average is $22.83. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $26.91.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Coupang had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.39 per share, for a total transaction of $2,239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,376,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,923,655.36. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $4,672,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,969,421 shares in the company, valued at $46,005,674.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.39 per share, with a total value of $2,239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,376,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,923,655.36. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

