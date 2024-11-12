GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 617,227 Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 5,035.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 629,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617,227 shares during the quarter. Anywhere Real Estate accounts for about 0.2% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 16.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,556,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after buying an additional 768,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 1,210.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,922,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,674,000 after buying an additional 2,699,671 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 29,696.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,034,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,680 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 441.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 899,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 733,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 91.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 864,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 412,736 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOUS stock opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46. The company has a market cap of $440.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.31. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

