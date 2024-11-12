Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Shares Up 10.1% – Time to Buy?

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) rose 10.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. Approximately 43,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 67,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.01.
Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.
