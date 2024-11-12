Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 316693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

Hafnia Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40.

Get Hafnia alerts:

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Hafnia had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 47.30%. The firm had revenue of $417.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.14 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hafnia Limited will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hafnia Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.4049 dividend. This is a boost from Hafnia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 31.51%. Hafnia’s payout ratio is 103.19%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Hafnia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hafnia in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Hafnia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hafnia during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Hafnia during the second quarter valued at about $183,000.

Hafnia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hafnia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hafnia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.