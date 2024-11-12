Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert I. Kauffman Sells 15,223 Shares

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 15,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $165,169.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,964,603 shares in the company, valued at $53,865,942.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Hagerty stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.09 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hagerty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,559,000 after buying an additional 21,331 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Hagerty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hagerty in the third quarter worth $186,000. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

