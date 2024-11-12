Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Up 1,900.0% in October

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2024

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:HMMRGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hammer Fiber Optics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HMMR remained flat at $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. 11 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,289. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24. Hammer Fiber Optics has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.50.

Hammer Fiber Optics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp invests in financial services technology and wireless telecommunications infrastructure in the United States. It offers HammerPay, a mobile payments platform to enable digital commerce between consumers and branded merchants for encrypted remittances and banking transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hammer Fiber Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammer Fiber Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.