Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 6,079 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $9,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock opened at $85.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $85.97.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0419 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. This is an increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

