Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $11,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Maiden Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $707,000. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 45,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $131.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $96.14 and a one year high of $132.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

