Harbour Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,737 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.7% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 59,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 24,631 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 117,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,383,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 23,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $116.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.92. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.72 and a fifty-two week high of $120.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3203 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

