Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,074,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,061 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 2.9% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $96,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,760,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,483,000 after purchasing an additional 765,084 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,449,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,371,000 after acquiring an additional 394,881 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,872,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,620,000 after acquiring an additional 174,895 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,311,000 after acquiring an additional 698,560 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,673,000.

CALF opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.48.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

