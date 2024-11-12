Harbour Investments Inc. Has $17.89 Million Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 382,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,042 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $17,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,468.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

FBND opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average is $45.72. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $47.30.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.