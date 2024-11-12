Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,828 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.8% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $27,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 123.6% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $297.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $446.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $298.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.