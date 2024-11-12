HC Wainwright Has Negative Outlook for Gevo FY2027 Earnings

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gevo in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gevo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share.

Get Gevo alerts:

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price target on Gevo from $0.85 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Gevo Price Performance

Shares of GEVO opened at $1.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 10.22 and a quick ratio of 10.09. The company has a market cap of $380.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.94. Gevo has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gevo news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 164,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $124,965.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,061.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gevo news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 164,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $124,965.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,061.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO L Lynn Smull sold 69,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $53,000.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,169,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,897.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 377,474 shares of company stock valued at $367,007 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gevo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth $2,888,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gevo by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,805,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after buying an additional 409,693 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Gevo during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Gevo by 128.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 341,936 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 192,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.