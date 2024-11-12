Head to Head Review: Polestar Automotive Holding UK (PSNY) & Its Competitors

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Polestar Automotive Holding UK to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s rivals have a beta of 3.53, indicating that their average share price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polestar Automotive Holding UK 2 3 1 0 1.83 Polestar Automotive Holding UK Competitors 1004 2599 3466 160 2.38

This is a summary of recent ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK currently has a consensus target price of $1.58, indicating a potential upside of 28.46%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 0.74%. Given Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Polestar Automotive Holding UK is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polestar Automotive Holding UK N/A N/A N/A Polestar Automotive Holding UK Competitors -996.88% -28.87% -11.45%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.06 billion -$1.19 billion -2.16 Polestar Automotive Holding UK Competitors $786.59 billion $2.47 billion 10.52

Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Polestar Automotive Holding UK. Polestar Automotive Holding UK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Polestar Automotive Holding UK rivals beat Polestar Automotive Holding UK on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

