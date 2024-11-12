Hemenway Trust Co LLC Lowers Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lessened its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $684,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 23.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,312,000 after purchasing an additional 214,635 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 15,941 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Unilever by 249.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,748,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,204,000 after buying an additional 1,248,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the third quarter valued at $1,388,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.60. The stock had a trading volume of 326,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,727. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.21 and a 200-day moving average of $59.29.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

