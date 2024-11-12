Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). In a filing disclosed on November 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Hershey stock on November 7th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Southern (NYSE:SO) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 11/7/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) on 11/7/2024.

NYSE:HSY opened at $178.50 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $171.67 and a 1 year high of $211.92. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.17 and a 200-day moving average of $192.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 63.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Hershey from $163.00 to $161.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup lowered Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.33.

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. Greene’s career experience includes co-owning construction company Taylor Commercial and founding and owning a CrossFit gym.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

