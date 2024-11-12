Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Down 8.2% – Time to Sell?

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.14. 188,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 631,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.
Hesai Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $534.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.68.
Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.14 million for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 25.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hesai Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hesai Group
Hesai Group Company Profile
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hesai Group
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.