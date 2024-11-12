Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 571.5% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 80.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 224.5% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $163,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,191. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $5,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,508,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,274,127.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $163,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,191. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 426,012 shares of company stock worth $8,599,617. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.0 %

HPE opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.