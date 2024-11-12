Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Short Interest Update

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, an increase of 4,457.1% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 124,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Highway Stock Up 2.1 %

HIHO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.99. 3,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,140. Highway has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.02.

Get Highway alerts:

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter. Highway had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.49%.

Highway Increases Dividend

About Highway

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. This is a positive change from Highway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Highway’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

(Get Free Report)

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Highway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.