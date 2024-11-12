Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) CEO Richard Mccathron Sells 10,000 Shares

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Mccathron sold 10,000 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,030.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hippo Trading Down 8.9 %

NYSE HIPO traded down $2.64 on Tuesday, hitting $27.02. 376,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,541. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $29.74. The stock has a market cap of $673.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30.

Get Hippo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Hippo from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hippo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hippo

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hippo in the third quarter worth about $174,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hippo in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo in the first quarter worth $277,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo in the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Hippo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.