Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Shares of HOMB opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.05. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $31.31.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.90 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $60,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,664.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $753,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,753.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $60,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,664.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOMB. StockNews.com upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

