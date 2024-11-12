HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

HomeTrust Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years. HomeTrust Bancshares has a payout ratio of 16.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HomeTrust Bancshares to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $664.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.81. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $38.62.

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $74.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.13 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Equities analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HTBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HomeTrust Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

