Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HWM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.19.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.1 %

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

HWM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.57. 75,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,933,208. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $115.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,982,938.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $791,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 124,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after buying an additional 42,568 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.