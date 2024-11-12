HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is North Growth Management Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. HP makes up approximately 3.2% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $17,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 24.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,995 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in HP by 49.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,991,791 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $60,187,000 after purchasing an additional 658,037 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of HP by 11.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 286,388 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 28,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 457,563 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 42,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.77. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

HP announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer maker to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on HP

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.