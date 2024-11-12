Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 8,700.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 88.0 days.

Huhtamäki Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HOYFF remained flat at $39.14 on Tuesday. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $41.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.16.

Huhtamäki Oyj Company Profile

Huhtamäki Oyj provides packaging solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, India, Turkey, Australia, Thailand, Poland, South Africa, the Czech Republic, Finland, and internationally. It operates through Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania, North America, Flexible Packaging, and Fiber Packaging segments.

