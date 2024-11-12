Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 8,700.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 88.0 days.
Huhtamäki Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HOYFF remained flat at $39.14 on Tuesday. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $41.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.16.
Huhtamäki Oyj Company Profile
