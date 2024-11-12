Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Singular Research raised Information Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Information Services Group from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ III traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.31. 149,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,342. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.28, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of III. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Information Services Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Information Services Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 824,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Information Services Group by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 566,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 293,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Information Services Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 18,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its position in Information Services Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 188,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 23,884 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

