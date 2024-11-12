Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Singular Research raised Information Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Information Services Group from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Information Services Group
Information Services Group Trading Down 1.2 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Information Services Group
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of III. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Information Services Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Information Services Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 824,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Information Services Group by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 566,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 293,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Information Services Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 18,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its position in Information Services Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 188,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 23,884 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Information Services Group Company Profile
Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Information Services Group
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 2 Chip Stocks Benefitting from OpenAI’s Chip Strategy Expansion
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Monday.com’s Manic Price Pullback Is a Signal to Buy
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 “Made in America” Stocks to Benefit From the Trump Presidency
Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.