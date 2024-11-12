Insider Buying: DRA Global Limited (ASX:DRA) Insider Purchases 34,492 Shares of Stock

DRA Global Limited (ASX:DRA – Get Free Report) insider Darren Naylor bought 34,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.96 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$67,604.32 ($44,476.53).

DRA Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

About DRA Global

DRA Global Limited operates as a multi-disciplinary engineering, project delivery, and operations management company focused on the mining, mineral, and metal sectors worldwide. It offers project development services, including concept development, preliminary economic assessments, study development, feasibility studies, economic and project evaluation, estimating and planning, project risk assessment, sustainability solutions, and front-end solutions, as well as mineral economics evaluation and advisory services.

