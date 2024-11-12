Insider Selling: CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) EVP Sells 22,973 Shares of Stock

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) EVP Douglas Worman sold 22,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $1,119,933.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,628.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

CNA traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $48.27. 48,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,356. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.47. CNA Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.87 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

CNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on CNA Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on CNA Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Read Our Latest Report on CNA Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNA Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.