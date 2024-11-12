Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Cormark

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ITR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins upgraded Integra Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Integra Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of CVE ITR opened at C$1.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Integra Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.86 and a 1-year high of C$1.75. The company has a market cap of C$121.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). Analysts forecast that Integra Resources will post 0.1699752 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

