Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Short Interest Update

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 2,222.7% from the October 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Interlink Electronics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of LINK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 44,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,787. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23. Interlink Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.33.

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions in the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally.

