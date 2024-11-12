International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Finviz reports. The firm presently has a $110.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $111.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF opened at $91.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.62.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.46). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

