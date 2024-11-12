International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Northland Securities

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Northland Securities from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

IMXI has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of International Money Express from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $21.60 on Monday. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $704.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 3rd quarter worth $17,055,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in International Money Express by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 728,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after buying an additional 36,124 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 557,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 49,582 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 477,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 152,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 404,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

