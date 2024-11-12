InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$10.71 and last traded at C$10.83, with a volume of 35570 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IIP.UN shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Securities upgraded InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.93.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.24. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -541.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0315 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,900.00%.

InterRent?REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution?through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent’s strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within?markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,?sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement?an efficient portfolio management structure, and?offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

