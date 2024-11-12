Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Acquires 784 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,573 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,754,000 after buying an additional 2,821,539 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $441,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,845,000 after buying an additional 1,856,738 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,098,000 after buying an additional 1,520,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $241.68 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $167.52 and a 1-year high of $242.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.20 and a 200 day moving average of $212.29.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

