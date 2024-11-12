Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 865 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 80,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.11. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

