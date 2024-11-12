Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $224,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $532.36. 214,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,892. The stock has a market cap of $189.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $494.78 and its 200 day moving average is $453.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.12 and a 52-week high of $542.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research set a $535.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total value of $9,286,596.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,166.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total value of $9,286,596.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $12,391,166.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,006 shares of company stock valued at $33,727,766 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.