Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Maxim Group

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Maxim Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inuvo in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:INUV opened at $0.23 on Friday. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inuvo stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,234,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,100 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 3.02% of Inuvo worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

