Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) Shares Acquired by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DJD. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DJD opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average of $49.51. The company has a market cap of $330.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.66. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $53.30.

About Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

