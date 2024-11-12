Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Lessened by Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 3.1% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $185.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.86 and a 200 day moving average of $170.74. The company has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.06 and a fifty-two week high of $185.79.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
