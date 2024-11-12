Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.68 and last traded at $38.89, with a volume of 195489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.92.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.66.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
