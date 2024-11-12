Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $132.33 and last traded at $131.94, with a volume of 39646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.95.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 186,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 14,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $3,208,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,604,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 127.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

