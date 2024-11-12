Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,237 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 14,003 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 3.6% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 343.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 45,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 35,204 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Comcast by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 53,689 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 104,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,662 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 0.7 %

CMCSA stock opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $169.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.70.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

View Our Latest Report on CMCSA

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.