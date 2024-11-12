Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 71.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,785,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,273,000 after purchasing an additional 80,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,583,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,996,000 after purchasing an additional 99,530 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 1,156,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,976,000 after purchasing an additional 60,638 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,131,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,002,000 after purchasing an additional 178,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 971,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,353,000 after purchasing an additional 521,879 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.25 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.33.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.4668 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.