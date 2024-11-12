iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 76.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Rakuten Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 19,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 36,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $92.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.90 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.21.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

