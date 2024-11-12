iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,618 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT opened at $92.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.21. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.90 and a 1 year high of $101.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

