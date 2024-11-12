iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Platform Technology Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $601.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $574.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $553.79. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $440.41 and a 1-year high of $603.09. The firm has a market cap of $519.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.