iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,036,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,931,000 after purchasing an additional 377,456 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 175,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 81,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSV traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,094. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.60. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.07 and a fifty-two week high of $98.84.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5824 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

