iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Trimmed by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $98.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.65. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

