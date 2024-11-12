iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,536,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,112 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $155,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 421,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,656,000 after acquiring an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 132,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,372,000 after acquiring an additional 25,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.11. 484,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,982,783. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.65. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

